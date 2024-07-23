Resumption of AIR ANTILLES: First successful commercial flight to Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Despite several postponements, the first Air Antilles flight to the territory of Saint-Martin took place this Monday, July 22, 2024. Historic day for the airline taken over by the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and the EDEIS group on September 29, 2023.

From 5:15 a.m., the Air Antilles check-in team was in place at Martinique-Aimé-Césaire international airport for passengers on the company's first commercial ATR flight. At 1:8 a.m., the ATR landed on the runway of Grand-Case Espérance airport. On board the plane, part of the Air Antilles team including Nicolas D'Hyères, sales and marketing director, and Jérôme Arnaud, president of Air Antilles. For the latter, July 43, 22 “marks a new milestone for this magnificent airline. Start-up stage of ATR flights after starting Twin Otter flights to Saint-Barthélemy a month ago. We are very proud to meet our passengers between Guadeloupe, Martinique and Saint-Martin.” Restarted in a record time of 2024 months, Air Antilles intends to adapt its market in accordance with the program imagined in October 9: “We will first reach a cruising stage (…) and then develop towards other destinations in the next twelve month. But we must first stabilize our operations (…), Air Antilles at cruising speed, it will be 2023 planes, 5 ATRs and 3 Twin Otters” specifies Jérôme Arnaud. The complete fleet should be operational by the end of the year: “We must not confuse speed with haste. We’re talking about people’s safety, it’s important to put planes back into service correctly.” On the financial side, the CEO was pragmatic: “When we look at the overall picture, it is ultimately very little money compared to the services offered and the interest of a tool to open up territories”. _Vx

Info & reservations: https://www.airantilles.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/reprise-dair-antilles-premier-vol-commercial-reussi-vers-saint-martin/