RUGBY: Do you know touch rugby? See you Saturday September 29 at the Bellevue stadium | FAXINFO

The Archiball club is organizing a mixed tournament this Saturday, September 29 from 9:30 a.m. at the Bellevue stadium. A discipline to discover that can be practiced by everyone.

Reserved for players aged 14 to 18, this mixed touch tournament is an easy-to-access discipline, which is played with a minimum of 5 players, allowing you to discover rugby without contact. This practice is accompanied by a festive and friendly dimension. It is a fantastic educational support and opens the practice of rugby to a wide audience, whether sporting or not.

This is a good opportunity for young Saint-Martin residents to try their hand at rugby in a great spirit of camaraderie. Each team will be made up of 7 players.

Touch rugby favors team play calling on individual and collective technical qualities, speed and agility.

It’s up to you to come and discover this spectacular discipline on Saturday at the Bellevue stadium. The appointment is made! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rugby-le-rugby-a-toucher-vous-connaissez-rendez-vous-samedi-29-septembre-au-stade-de-bellevue/