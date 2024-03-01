RUGBY: The Ovalie celebration Saturday March 2 at the Bellevue stadium | FAXINFO

Lovers of the oval ball in Saint-Martin will meet this Saturday, February 2 at the Bellevue stadium with three posters which should attract a lot of people to the Archiball stronghold.

This great rugby day will begin at 9 a.m. with the U12 Michel Billard tournament bringing together the best teams in the region. The girls will also be in the spotlight with the curtain raiser for the seniors, the first home match of the Archigirls in agreement with the Rascasses de Saint-Barth against the Good Luck counting for the Guadeloupe championship.

The pressure will then increase a notch at 15:30 p.m. with the ultra-important meeting of the Archiball against the undefeated leader of the championship, the Good Luck Rugby Club. For the record, the Archiball XV lost the first leg with a score of 22 to 5. There is no doubt that there will be revenge in the air on Saturday afternoon! _AF

The programme (Bellevue stadium):

Saturday March 2:

9:00 am : U12 Michel Billard Tournament

14H00: Archigirls Women's Match – Good Luck

15:30 am : Archiball senior match – Good Luck Rugby Club

