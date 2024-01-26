RUGBY: Victory at all costs for the Archiballs! | FAXINFO

Defeated three times since the opening of the Guadeloupe championship, the Archiball XV finally hopes to return to victory at home this Saturday, January 27 against RC Goyave.

Beaten successively against the Barracudas of Saint-Barth (25-11), the Good-Luck (22-5) and the BRUC (23-7), the Archiball will not have the right to make mistakes this Saturday against the RC Guadeloupe, a Guadeloupean training a priori within the reach of Saint-Martin rugby players.

The match kicks off at 15:30 p.m. at Bellevue stadium. Everyone behind the Archis! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/rugby-victoire-a-tout-prix-pour-les-archiball/