RUNNING / Back-to-School Runs: it’s this Sunday, September 29! | FAXINFO

The Avenir Sportif Club of Saint-Martin is launching the running season with the 23rd edition of the Foulées de la Rentrée.

Sunday, September 29, 2024 will be the opportunity to put on your sneakers and get back on your feet on a 5km course in Marigot, from the cadet to master 6 category (2009 and before) and 2km for the benjamin and minime categories (from 2010 to 2013).

Registrations will take place this Saturday, September 28 in front of the Sports Hall of the JL Vanterpool stadium from 9 a.m. to 13 p.m. Participation is free for the 2km, and will be €10/$10 for the 5km. Please note that for the 5km the documents to be provided will be a copy of an FFA license, or a medical certificate or the Health Prevention Course certificate (to be downloaded from the pps.athle.fr platform)

For the 2km, an FFA license or a medical certificate will be required.

For the sake of completeness, please note that the children's race will take place at 7:30 a.m. and not at 8 a.m. as initially planned, with the 5 km race for cadets to master 6 taking place at 6:30 a.m. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-foulees-de-la-rentree-cest-ce-dimanche-29-septembre/