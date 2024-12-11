RUNNING NIGHT 2024: A sporting celebration for all | FAXINFO

The Running Night Festival returns on December 13 and 14, 2024 for its 17thnd edition on the Marigot Seafront. This flagship end-of-year event combines sport, conviviality and party spirit, with two days dedicated to relay racing for young and old.

This Friday, December 13, it's time for adults from 20 p.m. for a night relay over a distance of 1,9 km, reserved for participants aged 12 and over with a team of 5 including a woman. A modest participation of €10 (or $12) is requested for this race, which will take place in a festive and lively atmosphere in the heart of the Christmas village of Marigot. On Saturday, December 14, children from 3 to 12 years old will take over from 16 p.m. in teams of 5 including a girl for an adapted 1 km course. Organized by the Watt de 9 association, this festival aims to promote health, camaraderie and sporting values ​​during this holiday season. Parents and children, beginners or experienced, are invited to participate or come and encourage the runners. For any questions or registration, contact 0690 48 67 91 or info@iloverunningnight.com. The organization's office is located at Cloud Com 97, Lot 16, Immeuble des Jardins de Bellevue. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/running-night-2024-une-celebration-sportive-pour-tous/