SAFETY AT SEA: Several checks carried out among boaters and sea professionals | FAXINFO

A safety campaign at sea was organized last Tuesday July 9 and Wednesday July 10 by state services on the waters of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barth. The objective was to remind users of safety instructions, especially when engaging in water sports.

This operation is part of the nautical leisure safety campaign aimed at raising awareness among sea users of the rules to respect in terms of navigation and the carriage of safety and safeguarding equipment. Thus, on Saint-Martin, a maritime team, made up of 3 agents from the Directorate of the Sea (Littoral Unit of Maritime Affairs ULAM) and 3 agents from the Nautical Brigade of the National Gendarmerie patrolled inland waters (Lagoon, Marigot Bay, Grand Case Bay, Ilet Pinel) carrying out checks on pleasure craft. Four offenses (two clearance failures, failure to register a vessel, failure to identify sporting activities) were noted which will be subject to administrative and criminal sanctions by the State services involved in this operation. .

On the neighboring island of Saint-Barthélemy, four offenses (excessive speed, navigation parallel to the coast in the 300 meter band, non-compliance with the regulations of the nature reserve, failure to identify the vessel) were noted which will make the also subject to administrative and criminal sanctions.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/securite-en-mer-plusieurs-controles-effectues-aupres-des-plaisanciers-et-professionnels-de-la-mer/