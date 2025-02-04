Saint-Martin and Anguille: a strategic tourism collaboration in 2025 | FAXINFO

The Saint Martin and Anguilla Tourism Boards launched 2025 under the banner of cooperation by holding a landmark strategic meeting: exploring joint opportunities to strengthen their presence on the international tourism scene and improve the visitor experience.

As neighboring islands sharing complementary offerings, St. Martin and Anguilla aim to promote multi-destination travel through initiatives such as joint participation in trade shows, trade missions and webinars.

Among the priorities are the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) segments and yachting, key drivers of tourism for both islands. Both destinations also plan to strengthen their ties with strategic markets such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe and Latin America.

Through webinars, tourism professionals will be trained to promote the two islands as a seamless and enriching experience. Aïda Weinum, Director of the Saint-Martin Tourist Office, emphasizes: “By aligning our strategies, we are creating new opportunities to promote the unique assets of Saint-Martin and Anguilla while strengthening our international presence.”

Stacey Liburd, Director of Tourism in Anguille, added: “This partnership enriches the traveller experience and positions our islands as must-visit destinations on the world stage.”

With this collaboration, Saint Martin and Anguilla reaffirm their common ambition: to captivate visitors and consolidate their role as leaders in tourism in the Caribbean. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saint-martin-et-anguille-une-collaboration-touristique-strategique-en-2025/