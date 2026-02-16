SANDY GROUND: Bridge reopening announced for February 23 or 24 | FAXINFO

In the continuity of our edition from last Friday dedicated to the closure of the Sandy Ground bridge, an emergency meeting A meeting was held at the Collectivité between nautical professionals, the Métimer association, and several local elected officials. The central issue: obtaining clear answers and a reopening date.



According to the explanations provided during the session, The main motor powering the bridge jack was reportedly damaged. during the riots of January 19th. An order for parts was placed and, at the end of the meeting, the purchase order from the contractor responsible for the repairs was signed. Bernadette Davis, 2nd VP of the COM, announced a Reopening planned for February 23rd or 24thA crucial deadline for the sector paralyzed for almost a month, while more than 30 full-time jobs depend directly on access to the lagoon to reach construction sites and technical areas.

Broader demands for the nautical sector

While professionals say they are satisfied to have obtained an estimated date, they have broadened the debate to other pending casesThey denounce the price disparity in the Marigot Bay anchorage area, the progressive desertification of the body of water and the safety problems. The figures put forward by the port authority on the number of clearance have been put into perspective, with stakeholders highlighting the recent evolution of administrative obligations. Faced with these observations, a strong demand emerged: the creation of a maritime clusterThis body would govern the anchorage areas, those of the lagoon and issues related to recreational boating, leaving the port to manage maritime trade.

Another sensitive point The public service delegation for the Port la Royale and Fort Louis marinas is still pending, a year behind schedule. Legal complexities are cited to explain the delay. For now, the priority remains reopening the bridge. The coming weeks will reveal whether the announced commitment will be honored. Industry professionals warn that they will remain mobilized. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sandy-ground-reouverture-du-pont-annoncee-pour-le-23-ou-24-fevrier/