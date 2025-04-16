Sargassum: towards an intensification of strandings | FAXINFO

In its pelagic sargassum stranding monitoring and forecast bulletin for the Nord Islands released on Monday, April 14, Météo France places the risk of seaweed stranding at medium for Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

The first rafts of sargassum have been spotted in recent days off the coasts of Saint Martin and Saint Barthélemy, and the first strandings are already visible on the southeast and east coasts of both islands. Météo France is warning of a likely increase in the phenomenon in the coming weeks. The cause is a high concentration of pelagic algae in the West Atlantic and a southeasterly flow that is pushing the rafts toward the Antilles arc.

In the immediate vicinity of the Northern Islands, satellite images show a rapid increase in rafts. Their progression is clear, and the risk of stranding is confirmed. These arrivals are not only expected to repeat themselves in the coming days, but also to intensify over the next two months. April and May could therefore be marked by frequent and massive strandings. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sargasses-vers-une-intensification-des-echouements/