Senior Tax Assistance Begins March 9 | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg – The Sint Maarten Tax Administration, in collaboration with Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), is pleased to announce the launch of the annual Senior Tax Assistance Program for the 2025 tax filing period, beginning March 9, 2026. The program offers seniors and pensioners free assistance with completing and submitting their Income Tax Forms and is open to those earning a maximum annual income of Cg. 18,000.

The program will be available at Community Helpdesks across the island from March 9 through April 30, 2026. Seniors who are unable to attend during this period may still receive assistance at the Tax Office by appointment only throughout May.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting the nearest Community Helpdesk Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., or by calling St. Peters: 520-3418, Cole Bay: 520-4315, Dutch Quarter: 520-7651, and Hope Estate: 559-0819.

To qualify, seniors must bring the required documents, including their wage tax card, interest letter, and any other relevant documentation. This program ensures that seniors can file their 2025 Income Tax Form easily and on time, well before the June 1, 2026, deadline.

The Tax Administration and CDFHA remain committed to supporting seniors by making essential services accessible, simple, and stress-free. Seniors are encouraged to schedule their appointments early and take full advantage of this important annual service.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Senior-Tax-Assistance-Begins-March-9.aspx