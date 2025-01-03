SINT MAARTEN: Dutch Defence strengthens ties with Caribbean territories | FAXINFO

From 6 to 8 January, Dutch Minister of Defence Ruben Brekelmans will make an official visit to the islands of Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten. The main purpose of the visit is to allow the Minister to familiarise himself with the various Defence units deployed in the Caribbean region.

In Curaçao, he will visit the Parera Naval Base, the Suffisant Marine Barracks and the Wacao Military Training Area. In Aruba, he will visit the Savaneta Marine Barracks. Finally, on Wednesday, 8 January, the Minister will travel to Sint Maarten to visit the Pointe Blanche Naval Support Station, which houses the island-based Marine Detachment, as well as the Coast Guard. In addition to these visits to the Defence units, Ruben Brekelmans, who was appointed to his position on 2 July 2024, will meet with the Governors and Prime Ministers of the Dutch Caribbean countries, strengthening bilateral relations and addressing strategic issues related to security and regional cooperation. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-la-defense-neerlandaise-renforce-ses-liens-avec-les-territoires-caribeens/