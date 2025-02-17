SINT MAARTEN / Search at Pointe Blanche prison: army reinforcements | FAXINFO

Last Wednesday, the Sint Maarten police, with the support of the Navy detachment of the Netherlands Armed Forces in the Caribbean, carried out a search at the Pointe Blanche penitentiary.

The operation was aimed at ensuring the maintenance of order and strengthening the security of staff and detainees.

During this search, the authorities seized 73 bladed weapons and blunt, as well as 20 cell phones. In addition, a quantity of marijuana andEcstasy was discovered and confiscated. The elimination of these prohibited items is part of a broader strategy to strengthen security and prevent illicit activities within the prison.

Assistance to civil authorities constitutes one of the main missions of the Dutch Armed Forces in the Caribbean. This close cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and the Sint Maarten Police demonstrates a shared commitment to ensuring the stability and security within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-fouille-a-la-prison-de-pointe-blanche-larmee-en-renfort/