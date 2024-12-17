SOCIAL NETWORKS: The “Big Christmas Tree Challenge”, an asset for territorial marketing | FAXINFO

Christmas is fast approaching, and with it, a unique opportunity for Saint-Martin to combine festivities and promotion of its territory. The Collectivité is launching the “Big Christmas Tree Challenge”, a competition inviting residents and visitors to travel the island in search of its nine Christmas trees placed in emblematic places.

This festive competition is part of an innovative approach in territorial marketing. By mobilizing social networks, particularly Instagram, the Collectivité promotes the assets of the French part of Saint-Martin: enchanting landscapes, cultural diversity and festive spirit. The participants, transformed into ambassadors, share their experience through photos, creating an attractive digital showcase for the destination.

The choice of a participatory and visual action is relevant in the face of increased competition between Caribbean destinations. By highlighting the friendly and community aspect, this challenge captures the attention of young adults, families and travelers looking for unique experiences.

The initiative includes rewards rooted in local identity: baskets of local products and cultural objects. A subtle way of promoting Saint-Martin know-how while generating an internal tourist flow.

By combining Christmas magic and digital strategy, Saint-Martin affirms its ambition to be an innovative and attractive destination. So, are you ready to go Christmas tree hunting? Deadline for participation: December 19 at noon. _AK

Information and rules of the competition on the Instagram account @collectivitedesaintmartin

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/reseaux-sociaux-le-big-christmas-tree-challenge-un-atout-pour-le-marketing-territorial/