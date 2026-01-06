SOCIETY / CESC and SER: a first cross-border cooperation serving the island | FAXINFO

Before the end of 2025, the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Saint-Martin (CESC) welcomed, for the first time, a delegation from Socio-Economic Council of Sint Maarten (SER), marking an important step in the strengthening institutional dialogue between the two parts of the island.



Led by its president, Harlec Doran, the Sint Maarten delegation was received by the president of the CESC, Ida Zin-Ka-Ieu, as well as several councilors. This inaugural meeting allowed the two consultative bodies to present their missions, operating methods, and frameworks for intervention, while comparing their analyses on major socio-economic issues. In this context, the CESC organized a workshop inspired by its “CESC in the Open Air”, promoting active participation and open exchanges between representatives of the two councils.

Three priority themes structured the discussions: the conditions allowing to live decently from one’s work, the role of the solidarity and of civil society, as well as the island’s contribution to the Peace and to social cohesion in a changing world. The contributions gathered during this workshop will inform the local report that the CESC plans to publish this January, bringing an unprecedented binational dimension to the discussion.

For Ida Zin-Ka-Ieu, this first meeting paves the way for lasting cooperation that will benefit the entire island. A view shared by Harlec Doran, who describes it as “a crucial step in formalizing cross-border cooperation,” in the face of largely shared challenges.

Info:

CESC Saint-Martin – www.cescstmartin.com

SER Sint Maarten – www.ser.sx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-cesc-et-ser-une-premiere-cooperation-transfrontaliere-au-service-de-lile/