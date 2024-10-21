SPORTS EDUCATION: A great sporting boost for the Mont des Accords College Cross Country | FAXINFO

585 students from grades 6 to 3 took part last Wednesday in the 4th edition of the Mont des Accords College Cross Country.

A great sporting and camaraderie atmosphere reigned throughout the morning of the Mont des Accords College Cross Country, which brought together 585 students and 47 volunteers. Two race formats were offered to young athletes: a 2985 meter race for the 4th and 3rd grade classes and another 1840 meter race for the 5th and 6th grade classes, starting on Rue de Spring and finishing inside the school.

Let us salute the great commitment of the students who demonstrated surpassing themselves, solidarity and perseverance throughout the events. A sporting event which also aims to bring together students and teaching staff.

The EPS team would like to thank all the students present for their good humor and their commitment to the effort as well as all the staff of the college who responded at all levels, both by their encouragement and by their presence to ensure the safety of each of the eight races. The cooperation of all the staff allowed a great day of sharing and performance. _AF

The results :

3rd boys: 1st: Carl JAVOIS-MATTHEW, 2nd: Jahyomi COX WARRINGTON, 3rd: Reyshan ASHTON

3rd girls: 1st: Paula VASQUEZ, 2nd: Océane CHILOU 3rd: Maë lys POLYCAR

4th boys: 1st: Oscar MORANDEAU, 2nd: Laugan CASSELL, 3rd: Jovany BALY

4th girls: 1st: Naila BOUCAUD, 2nd: Rolandia LAKE ROGERS, 3rd: Ashely DE LA CRUZ GARCIA – VALANDY

Course distance 1840 meters:

5th boys: 1st: Michel MACCOW PEREZ, 2nd: Joshua ULYSEE, 3rd: Johanser BALY VILLA

5th girls: 1st: Kimany BIQUE, 2nd: D'quanda CHANCE CARTI, 3rd Naëll NUBRET

6th boys: 1st: Romancio BERNARD, 2nd: Akum JEAN BAPTISTE, 3rd: Mathys MACCOW

6th girls: 1st: Katia BOUTIN CORREA, 2nd: Bianca CABRERA PAROTTE, 3rd: Coline CHILOU

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-sportive-un-bel-elan-sportif-pour-le-cross-du-college-mont-des-accords/