Sports Open Day: 5th successful edition! | FAXINFO

The crowd gathered once again at the Sports Hall of the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium last Saturday during the Sports Open Day organized by the Community Sports Department.

The 5th edition of this event, which has become a must-see, stood out for the large participation of children in the sports demonstrations: "This day is a great success, we have many more participants and people came out in large numbers. We have more young children from 3 years old, it shows that parents are interested" Kerline confided in us from softball. The same observation on the side of the boxing ring, the athletics course or the badminton and tennis courts, the new generation has taken hold of these sports which have more and more members. Football, basketball, diving, swimming, sailing, rugby, trail, karate, archery, gymnastics, twirling, pole dancing, kizomba, volleyball, beach tennis and padel, there was something for everyone and above all, all ages. The stands were always full, including those of the Territorial Olympic and Sports Committee (CTOS SBSM) and the Center of Excellence and Education through Sport (CEES). Information, registration, membership renewal, the 31 sports associations were busy, for the enjoyment of young and old. If regular activity is important for physical and mental health, the Sports Open Day also highlighted the population's interest in building social ties. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/journee-portes-ouvertes-des-sports-5eme-edition-reussie/