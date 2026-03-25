SSSD hosting “Mindfulness: Success in Studying in the Netherlands” workshop on March 26, 2026 | Government of Sint Maarten

​PHILIPSBURG – Success studying in the Netherlands starts with proper preparation. Consequently, the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports Affairs is again hosting the exciting workshop titled “Mindfulness: Success in Studying in The Netherlands (Part I)” on March 26, 2026 at the University of St. Martin from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

This workshop, the first of a two-part series, is specifically geared at students planning to continue their studies in the Netherlands and it is free of charge.

“Whether you’re about to graduate, preparing for exams, or a recent graduate and is planning to study in the Netherlands, this workshop is for you,” say SSSD officials.

The psycho-social aspects of studying abroad will be the focus of these workshops. Aspects such as managing the personal, emotional and social challenges that often come with the move will be dealt with.

What to expect in Part I:

What life is really like in the Netherlands—from everyday routines to cultural differences.

How to deal with homesickness and feelings of overwhelmed.

Tips for making group interactions easier and more meaningful.

Dealing with emotional distress and depression.

Building protective shields.

The importance of learning Dutch and how it can boost your experience.

Participants are encouraged to attend both workshops to get the full experience. The workshops are interactive, offering participants tips and a chance to ask burning questions.

“Many students leave the island feeling unprepared to face the challenges in The Netherlands, and the goal of these workshops is to make sure they are ready to succeed. All students whether they are going to the Netherlands as free-movers or with government financing, they are invited to this workshop,” SSSD officials note.

Students are encouraged to contact SSSD at 543-1235 or email studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org to register for the workshop on March 26, 2026 or to obtain more information. Interested persons can also visit the SSSD office which is in the Gatspy Building across from the Police Station and next to WIB.

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) provides services to students referred by the schools such as psychological services, counseling services, social work services, educational diagnostic services, speech language pathology services. SSSD also provides general services such as career services, parent sessions, and school crisis response.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/SSSD-hosting-Mindfulness-Success-in-Studying-in-the-Netherlands-workshop-on-March-26-2026.aspx