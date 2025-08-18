St. Maarten Heads to CARIFESTA XV, Caribbean’s Biggest Cultural Stage | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Clara Reyes, Head of the Culture Department of St. Maarten and leader of the island’s delegation to CARIFESTA XV, will head to Barbados later this month to highlight the rich diversity of St. Maarten’s cultural expression. The Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA) will take place from 22 to 31 August 2025 under the theme “Caribbean Roots…Global Excellence.”

Established in 1972 as a multidisciplinary arts festival, CARIFESTA has grown into the premier stage for showcasing the region’s creative and intellectual traditions. Often described as the “Cultural Olympics” of the Caribbean, the event brings together music, visual arts, dance, theater, literature, film, fashion, culinary arts, and research, offering a powerful platform for cultural exchange and artistic excellence. This year’s edition in Barbados will feature concerts, film screenings, daily fashion shows, symposia on identity and innovation, youth-centered activities, culinary showcases, and sustainability-driven initiatives.

In a recent interview with Cedric Peterson on "Inside Government", Reyes emphasized the importance of St. Maarten’s presence at CARIFESTA, pointing out that the island has often been left out of regional cultural dialogues due to its political status outside of CARICOM. She said this year’s participation represents a breakthrough: “We are bringing the St. Maarten perspective to the table, and at a very high level of artistic excellence and intellectual prowess. People will get to see the vivacity and diversity of our expressions.”

The delegation was selected with careful thought to budget and representation, focusing on multidisciplinary artists capable of covering multiple art forms. Among those traveling are Lisandro Suriel, a photographer and visual artist who also works in film; Faizah Tabasamu, a poet, filmmaker, and educator; Cherise Piper, an installation artist, anthropologist, and poet; and Jonathan van Arneman, an economics major who is also a filmmaker and choreographer. His film Atlantis Rebirth will represent St. Maarten’s dance artistry, featuring some of the island’s most talented dancers. In addition, self-funded artists such as drummer and storyteller Sammy Alexis and all-round creative Lucinda Audain will join the group under the St. Maarten banner.

The delegation’s contributions extend across disciplines. Four films have been submitted, including works by Peter Sagnia and Lisandro Suriel. St. Maarten will also take part in two literary festivals, while fashion will be represented by designer Zillah Duzon, whose fabric and clothing designs fuse traditional floral motifs with bold, contemporary patterns. Reyes explained that expectations are simple: “I don’t walk with expectations, I walk with preparation. We have selected artists who are serious, skilled, and thoughtful about their work. My only wish is that people leave saying, ‘We didn’t know this about St. Maarten.’”

Reyes also highlighted the collaborative nature of CARIFESTA, noting that before even arriving in Barbados, the delegation had already expanded through regional partnerships. She pointed to Nilda Arduin, who asked to travel under the St. Maarten banner along with several other artists, including Curaçao’s former Prime Minister Suzy Camelia-Römer. Such collaborations, she said, embody the spirit of regional solidarity and offer invaluable opportunities for networking and long-term growth. She recalled past CARIFESTA moments when little-known creatives went on to become major cultural figures, illustrating the festival’s ability to transform careers and elevate Caribbean talent.

Beyond performance and exposure, St. Maarten’s participation will serve a policy function as well. Each delegation member has been tasked with attending events and reporting back, creating a body of research to inform the island’s evolving cultural and creative industries policy. Reyes said CARIFESTA provides a “blueprint” for integrated cultural development, showcasing how diverse artistic disciplines can be brought together into one coherent policy vision.

The delegation includes representatives from both the Ministry of TEATT, led by Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten, and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport, led by Minister Melissa Gumbs. Together with artists, performers, and cultural leaders, around 23 individuals will represent the island. They will be joined by members of the Collectivite of St. Martin, including President Louis Mussington and cabinet officials, ensuring that both sides of the island are represented on the regional stage.

St. Maarten will also have its moment in the spotlight during Country Night on August 26, when the delegation will take the stage in a showcase of music, performance, and storytelling. Reyes said she is confident that the delegation is prepared to “blow people’s minds” with a display of creativity that will challenge perceptions and demonstrate the island’s place in the Caribbean’s cultural narrative.

“CARIFESTA XV is not just about representation,” Reyes said. “It is about research, networking, collaboration, and above all, storytelling. This is the opportunity for St. Maarten to show who we are, to connect with the wider region, and to build the foundations of a stronger cultural policy at home. It is a moment of pride, and a chance for our voices to resonate across the Caribbean and beyond.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-heads-to-carifesta-xv-caribbeans-biggest-cultural-stage