St. Maarten Mourns the Passing of Troy Washington, Temporary Manager of GEBE | Government of Sint Maarten

The Government of Sint Maarten joins the community in mourning the sudden and heartbreaking loss of Troy Washington, the Temporary Manager of NV GEBE, who passed away earlier today. Mr. Washington was a dedicated leader at the helm of the island’s sole electricity and water provider during a time of great challenge and transformation.

Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina expressed his deep sorrow and extended condolences on behalf of the Council of Ministers and the people of Sint Maarten:

“Today, we have lost not only a professional of remarkable resilience and intellect but also a man of great humility, integrity, and commitment to the people of this country. Troy Washington stood tall in the face of adversity and worked tirelessly to help stabilize one of our most critical institutions. His passing leaves a void that will be deeply felt across the entire community.”

Mr. Washington assumed leadership of GEBE during a period of recovery and reformation, navigating the company through operational instability, public scrutiny, and the ongoing drive for greater energy sustainability. Despite the immense pressure, he led with courage, transparency, and a determination to restore confidence in the institution.

“Troy accepted the responsibility of steering GEBE not for personal gain or accolades, but because he believed in the power of public service and the importance of giving back to his island,” Prime Minister Mercelina added. “He was a patriot in every sense of the word. His legacy will be one of service, sacrifice, and strength.”

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the grief being felt by Mr. Washington’s family, colleagues, and friends:

“To his loved ones—know that the people of Sint Maarten stand with you. In this moment of sorrow, may you find comfort in the love that surrounds you and the immeasurable impact Troy had on our nation. We are forever grateful.”

The Government of Sint Maarten encourages the public to keep the Washington family in their thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time.

Photo Caption: Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and the late Troy Washington in 2024 at the arrival of the temporary generators for NV GEBE by Port St. Maarten.​​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/St–Maarten-Mourns-the-Passing-of-Troy-Washington,-Temporary-Manager-of-GEBE.aspx