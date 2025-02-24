Start of Civil Works for Weighbridge Installation at Main Landfill | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure), in collaboration with the NRPB (National Recovery Program Bureau), is pleased to announce the start of civil works in preparation for the installation of a new weighbridge at the Main Landfill. These preparatory works started today, February 24th, 2025.

The weighbridge will be strategically positioned in front of the security booth. As a result, access routes to the landfill will be temporarily adjusted to accommodate the installation process. Truck drivers and landfill users are requested to pay close attention to on-site signage and follow all directions provided during this period.

During the installation phase, the Department of Infrastructure will be reaching out to companies that utilize the landfill to gather necessary information. This data will be integrated into the new electronic system associated with the weighbridge. Moving forward, the system will exclusively collect data on the volume of waste accepted at the landfill, streamlining operations and enhancing accuracy in waste management.

The Ministry of VROMI and NRPB thank all users in advance for their patience and cooperation as we work towards improving landfill management and sustainability.

For more information, please contact the Infrastructure Department at publicworks@sintmaartengov.org or call us at 542-4292 ext 2387.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Start-of-Civil-Works-for-Weighbridge-Installation-at-Main-Landfill.aspx