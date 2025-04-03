Strengthened Cross-Border Cooperation Between KPSM and Gendarmerie for Carnival 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

In preparation for the anticipated Carnival 2025, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) and the Gendarmerie of Saint Martin have reinforced their commitment to public safety through a strengthened working agreement.

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, members of the Carnival 2025 Coordinating Team from KPSM met with their French law enforcement counterparts to discuss safety strategies and cross-border cooperation during the upcoming festivities. The meeting focused on ensuring a safe and secure environment for residents and visitors during the carnival season.

As part of this collaboration, French officers will assist KPSM in maintaining order and security during key Carnival events, including the parades, Jump-Ups, and large shows at the Festival Village. This joint effort reinforces the strong partnership between both law enforcement agencies and sends a clear message to individuals with ill intentions that authorities on both sides of the island are working together to guarantee public safety.

KPSM remains committed to fostering regional cooperation to enhance security and maintain public order. The force thanks the Gendarmerie of Saint Martin for their ongoing collaboration and support.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Strengthened-Cross-Border-Cooperation-Between-KPSM-and-Gendarmerie-for-Carnival-2025.aspx