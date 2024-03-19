SUCCESSFUL DEPARTURE 2024: Prepare for the start of the school year with high school students, on March 26 and 27! | FAXINFO

The Community of Saint-Martin and the Management of the Maison de Saint-Martin are renewing the “Successful Departure” operation, on March 26 and 27, 2024, in the high schools of Saint-Martin. This annual event, organized on site in the two high schools, allows final year high school students who are preparing to study, to prepare for their mobility and to receive advice for better adaptation to student life.

Successful Departure is an event specially dedicated to high school students who are preparing for their departure. Its aim is to support new Saint-Martin students, to give them all the necessary information, in order to understand the potential difficulties linked to settling far from Saint-Martin and the family circle. Parents are also welcome to collect information, particularly on existing financial aid and tax advantages.

Succesfull Departure is mainly aimed at students in Terminale class, BTS students, Bac-pro students and also parents.

This 10th edition will welcome students and their parents for 1 half-day “Open Day” in each high school.

A meeting with institutional partners and associations and thematic workshops will be held from 13 p.m. to 18:30 p.m., with a round table dedicated to parents scheduled for 18:30 p.m.

To answer participants' questions, the Community will be present through its operational departments:

– The education department,

– Youth management

– The professional training department

Numerous stands will be available to students and their parents: Crous de Paris, Crous Antilles-Guyane, LADOM (mobility), CAF, local banks, Crédit Mutuel, LCL, Cadre Avenir, JWJ Consulting, CEES , the Pélicarus association, the Jeunesse Soualiga association and the Educarib association.

Remember to prepare your mobility well, come and get information from 13:00 p.m.:

March 26, 2024 at Robert WEINUM high school

March 27, 2024 at Daniella JEFFRY high school

For any information, please contact 0590 87 50 04.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/successful-departure-2024-preparer-la-rentree-etudiante-avec-les-lyceens-les-26-et-27-mars-prochains/