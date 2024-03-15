SWIMMING: Great success of the mid-season competition at SXM Natation | FAXINFO

As every year, the mid-season swimming competition took place at the SXM Swimming pool, located behind GymFit in Hope Estate.
Last Wednesday March 6 and Saturday March 9, 90 children from the SXM Natation swimming school aged 4 ½ to 14 years competed in three events: 1 swimming event, 1 dynamic apnea event and a diving event. Many families were present to encourage their young protégé in a beautiful, warm and sporting atmosphere.
Please note that the next competition will take place on Wednesday June 5 and Saturday June 8, 2024.
Competition results 4 ½ years – 5 ½ years:
25m breaststroke with board:
1st: Emile Crochemore 1'06
2nd: Joy Dussol 1'16
3rd: Gaspard Antonazzo 1'17
Freediving:
1st: Esmée Henry 12,50m
2nd: Emile Crochemore 12m
3rd: Emile Cocks 7,60m
Diving:
1st: Jade Benjamin
2nd: Gaspard Antonazzo
3rd: Esmée Henry
Overall winner: Henry Esme
Competition results
5 ½ years – 6 ½ years:
25m breaststroke:
1st: Mathias Decluseau: 0'39
2nd: Artemisa Bustillo: 0'40
3rd: Nora Pigeon: 0'41
Dynamic apnea:
1st: Artémisia Bustillo: 24m
2nd: Evan Figure: 12,50m
3rd: Apolline Guillou: 12,30m
Diving:
1st: Artemisia Bustillo
2nd: Nora Pigeon
3rd: Mathias Decluseau
Overall winner: Artemisia Bustillo
Competition results 6 ½ years – 7 ½ years:
50m breaststroke:
1st: Axel Penalosa 1'12
2nd: Ima Gomes 1'14
3rd: Gabriele De Francesco 1'45
Dynamic apnea:
1st: Lisandro Sainval 17m
2nd: Axel Penalosa 14,40m
3rd: Ayana Ymanette 13,70m
Diving:
1st: Lisandro Sainval
2nd: Ima Gomes
3rd: Axel Penalosa
Overall winner: Axel Penalosa
Competition results 7 ½ years – 9 ½ years:
100m breaststroke:
1st: Lucas Daviaud: 2'20
2nd: Emma Varriot: 2'22
3rd: Charlotte Cheriaux: 2'23
Dynamic apnea:
1st: Tom Melloul 30m
2nd: Apolline Fayard 25m
3rd: Erwen Henry 24,50m
Diving:
1st: Emma Varriot
2nd: Apolline Fayard
3rd: Charlotte Cheriaux
Overall winner: Tom Melloul
Competition results 9 ½ years – 11 1/2 years:
100m breaststroke:
1st: Ruben Tanchon 2'14
2nd: Isaac Deneuf Germain 2'16
3rd: Anna Poignot 2'22
100m crawl:
1st: Anna Poignot 1'54
2nd: Ruben Tanchon 1'55
3rd: Isaac Deneuf Germain 2'00
Freediving:
1st: Anna Poignot 26,40m
2nd: Isaac Denuef Germain 24,50m
3rd: Venjy Michel 24m
Overall winner: Anna Poignot
Competition results 11 ½ – 14 years:
100m breaststroke:
1st: Elia Sempé 1'47
2nd: Tya Joubert 2'09
3rd: Norlan Edouard 2'14
100m crawl:
1st: Tya Joubert 1'48
2nd: Elia Sempé 1'50
3rd: Norlan Edouard 2'22
Dynamic apnea:
1st: Tya Joubert 27m
2nd: Laurianne Pierre 24m
3rd: Norlan Edouard 19m
Overall winner: Tya Joubert
Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/91954-2/
