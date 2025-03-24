Tax Administration Extends 2024 Income Tax Deadline | Government of Sint Maarten

~ Invitations to file are already being sent ~

The Inspectorate of Taxes announces that the deadline to submit the 2024 Income Tax Return Forms A & B has been extended to June 30, 2025. Invitations to file the 2024 Income Tax Return are being sent by regular mail. Taxpayers who do not receive an invitation to file are obliged to request such.

The 2024 Income Tax Return Forms have been available as of January 1, 2025, and can be downloaded from the Government of St. Maarten’s website under the ‘Taxes & Forms’ tab or through the Government’s online services portal at http://onlineservices.sintmaartengov.org. Taxpayers who have not yet registered for an e-login must do so via the portal to access online services.

Taxpayers requiring an extension must submit a request before June 30, 2025, providing a valid reason, while spouses are reminded to jointly submit one tax form.

Completed tax return forms must be submitted at the front office of the Tax Administration located at the Vineyard Building, as online or email submissions are not legally possible. Those without internet access may obtain a copy of the form from the Tax Administration. To ensure proof of submission, taxpayers should bring a copy of the completed form to be stamped upon delivery.

The Tax Administration’s website (www.tax.sx) is currently undergoing maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience. A follow-up announcement will be made once the website is fully operational.

For further information or assistance, taxpayers can email taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org or visit the Tax Administration office at the Vineyard Building. The public is encouraged to file their returns on time to ensure compliance.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Tax-Administration-Extends-2024-Income-Tax-Deadline.aspx