Temporary Road Closure during Carnival Period | Government of Sint Maarten

​Due to increased pedestrian activity along the Pondfill (Walter J. Nisbeth Road) and a rise in unsafe driving behavior, these measures are necessary to ensure public safety and maintain public order.

Road Closure Details

Walter J. Nisbeth Road will be closed to all motorized traffic, from the Salt Pickers Roundabout up to Hensley Beaujon Street.

(From GEBE area to the roundabout behind the Police station)

The closure will be in effect daily from April 25 to May 5, 2026, between 7:00 PM and 12:00 AM.

Barriers will be placed, and access from Codville Webster Road and Cornelius Vlaun Street will be restricted.

KPSM urges all road users to follow police instructions and use alternative routes.

Let’s keep Carnival safe for everyone.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Temporary-Road-Closure-during-Carnival-Period.aspx