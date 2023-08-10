The Judicial Police are looking for the owners of these jewels | FAXINFO

As part of a judicial investigation carried out by the research section of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, several jewels and valuables were seized and are currently unidentified.

If you have been the victim of theft, and you recognize one or more of these objects, immediately contact the research section of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélémy on 05 90 52 30 10. Jewellery, watches, telephones, tablets , credit cards and other personal effects: all the photographs of the seized and unidentified objects can be found in the digital version of this article on our website www.faxinfo.fr _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/la-police-judiciaire-recherche-les-proprietaires-de-ces-bijoux/