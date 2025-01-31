The Ministry of VROMI Launches Digital Complaint Form with QR Code Access | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) is pleased to announce the launch of its new Digital Complaint Form, a modern and accessible solution designed to empower the public to voice their concerns with ease and efficiency. This initiative reflects the Ministry’s commitment to fostering transparency, improving public service, and addressing issues that matter most to the community.

With the introduction of the QR code system, residents can now instantly access the complaint form by simply scanning the code with their smartphones. The process is quick, user-friendly, and eliminates the need for in-person visits or lengthy procedures. For those who prefer a direct link, the form can also be accessed online at: https://forms.office.com/r/9UqD7k0mmF?origin=lprLink.

The Inspection Department will log and review all complaints submitted through the system. Whether it concerns infrastructure, environmental issues, or other areas under the Department’s purview, every submission will be considered to ensure that citizens’ voices are heard and addressed.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the Ministry to integrate digital tools into its operations, making services more accessible and responsive to the public’s needs. By utilizing technology, the Ministry aims to enhance communication, streamline processes, and ensure that concerns are resolved in a timely and efficient manner.

Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs emphasized the importance of this development: “The launch of the Digital Complaint Form represents our dedication to engaging with the public and ensuring their voices are part of the decision-making process. Your feedback is invaluable to us, and this new system will allow us to better serve our community.”

The Ministry of VROMI invites all residents to make use of the Digital Complaint Form and encourages everyone to report concerns or issues they observe.

Your Voice Matters to Us!​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/The-Ministry-of-VROMI-Launches-Digital-Complaint-Form-with-QR-Code-Access.aspx