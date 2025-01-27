The Ministry of VROMI Yard-Division Office Temporary Closure for Internal Inventory Check | Government of Sint Maarten

​Monday, January 27th, 2025- The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and

Infrastructure (VROMI) informs the public and general stakeholders that the VROMI Yard-Division Office

will be temporarily closed on Thursday, January 30th, and Friday, January 31st, 2025.

This closure is necessary to conduct a comprehensive internal inventory check, ensuring that all work

related materials are accurately accounted for. Regular operations will resume on Monday, February 3rd,

2025.

The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the public’s understanding

as we work to maintain efficient and effective operations.

For urgent matters or additional information, please contact the Ministry of VROMI at

publicworks@sintmaartengov.or​g

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/The-Ministry-of-VROMI-Yard-Division-Office-Temporary-Closure-for-Internal-Inventory-Check.aspx