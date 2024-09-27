The Oualichi Lions Club is back to school with many activities planned throughout the year | FAXINFO

The Oualichi Lions Club held its back-to-school meeting on Saturday, September 21, in order to plan its actions throughout the year, in the areas of health, precariousness, the environment, youth and, new theme 2024-2025: the fight against violence against women.

To finance all these actions in favor of the population, the Lions Club Oualichi is organizing its "Grand Belote Tournament" on Friday, October 18 in the large room of the canteen of the Cité Scolaire Robert Weinum in La Savane, generously made available by the principal of the establishment. The participation fee is €20 per person. A small "homemade" catering service will be provided on site: Saint-Martin soup with Journey Cakes, quiches, tarts, West Indian cakes and drinks.

Many prizes are up for grabs thanks to the generosity of the merchants. An opportunity for the public to come out in large numbers to support the Lions Club Oualichi, always mobilized to help the most deprived.

It should be noted that the Lions Club Oualichi was awarded the distinction of "Club Excellence" by the International Headquarters of Lions Clubs, a very honorary award in lionism which further proves the excellent work carried out on a daily basis by the Saint-Martin club. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/le-lions-club-oualichi-fait-sa-rentree-avec-de-nombreuses-actions-prevues-tout-au-long-de-lannee/