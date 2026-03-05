The Role of the Ombudsman part of an International Comparative Research Project in Examining Administrative Justice | Government of Sint Maarten

​THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita Arrindell recently had a digital meeting with Dr. Julia Dahlvik, sociologist and researcher at the University of Applied Sciences FH Campus Vienna.

The conversation focused on the history and establishment of the Ombudsman institution in Sint Maarten. Drawing on her experience as a former Island Council Member, Minister Arrindell reflected on the early discussions, motivations and legislative developments that led to the creation of the Ombudsman.

Dr. Dahlvik is currently leading a comparative research project examining access to administrative justice and the role of ombudsman institutions across different jurisdictions. Sint Maarten forms part of this international study, which also includes research in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Minister Arrindell welcomed the opportunity to contribute to the research programme on digital public services and the role of the ombudsman in access to justice.

“The role of the ombudsman is especially close to my heart, not only because of my personal involvement in spearheading the establishment of the Ombudsman of Sint Maarten decades ago, but also because this institution has become, and continues to evolve into, a vital platform for accountable governance in service of our citizens,” Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell said on Wednesday.​

