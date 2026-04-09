“There is Life after Carnival”- The Department of Youth Urges Youth to Make Responsible Choices During Carnival Festivities | Government of Sint Maarten

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — As the Carnival season approaches, the Department of Youth within the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (MECYS) calls on all young people to actively participate in the island’s rich cultural festivities while making responsible and informed decisions. In doing so, the Department reminds all stakeholders that children have a right to be protected from harm, as outlined in Article 19 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

Carnival remains a cornerstone of St. Maarten’s cultural identity, offering a vibrant platform for expression, unity and celebration. While this period is marked by excitement, the Department emphasizes that enjoyment should never come at the expense of personal safety, well-being, or future opportunities.

“There is life after Carnival and the choices made today can have lasting effects on one’s health, reputation and future. Enjoy the culture, enjoy the moment, but pay mind to your conduct. You do not need alcohol or drugs to have a good time—be the vibe and take control of your experience,” the Department stated.

Youth are urged to refrain from the use of alcohol and drugs, to remain mindful of their behavior and to avoid situations that may lead to conflict, unsafe conduct, or legal consequences. Staying with trusted peers and making responsible decisions throughout the festivities remain key.

At the same time, the Department underscores the important role of parents and guardians in safeguarding children and adolescents.

The Department calls on parents to take an active role in guiding their children’s Carnival experience by asking questions, staying informed and making deliberate decisions about which events are appropriate to attend based on age requirements from event promoters.

The Department further reminds all booth holders and vendors of their legal and social responsibility to strictly adhere to age requirements and refrain from serving alcohol and illegal substances to minors. Compliance with these requirements is essential to protecting young people and maintaining a safe Carnival environment.

“The future of our youth is a shared responsibility. Parents, vendors, communities, government, notwithstanding the youth themselves, all have a role to play in ensuring safe and positive experiences, the Department emphasized.

The Department of Youth calls for a collective effort among families, communities and stakeholders to ensure that Carnival remains a safe, positive and enriching experience for youth.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/There-is-Life-after-Carnival-The-Department-of-Youth-Urges-Youth-to-Make-Responsible-Choices-During-Carnival-Festivitie.aspx