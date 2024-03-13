TOURISM OFFICE: The president, Valérie Damaseau, meets many tourism stakeholders in the Metropolis | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Tourist Office celebrates the success of the official mission to France, led by Valérie Damaseau, President of the Tourist Office, accompanied by a team of delegates composed of Ricardo Bethel, Head of Communication, Julie Lestage, responsible for Promotion Europe-France, and Céline Gumbs, assistant to the President.

This tour was an opportunity to establish strategic connections with important players in the tourism sector, including Air France, KLM, and ADN Tourisme. A highlight of this visit was participation in the International Agricultural Show from February 24 to March 3, 2024, at Paris Expo – Porte de Versailles, where Valérie Damaseau inaugurated the Saint-Martin stand in the company of Annick Pétrus (Senator), Angèle Dormoy (President of the CCISM), Julien Bataille (Director of the CCISM), socio-professionals and farmers. The information stand was manned by Calvina Guerrier (Stay Advisor). The event was also marked by the presence of Ginette, from the restaurant Chez Ginette, winner of the Authentique Stars title during the 2023 Gastronomy Festival, who enchanted the guests with her signature croquettes, thus highlighting the gastronomic richness of Saint -Martin.

The discussions focused on various topics such as strengthening the presence of Saint-Martin at the Top Resa fair, scheduled for September 17 to 19, 2024, with the aim of promoting the destination to travel agencies and organizing informative workshops . Particular attention was paid to the strategy to attract European visitors in the low season.

The promotion of the 2024 Gastronomy Festival, with the intention of inviting renowned influencers and media such as TF1, Cuisine Actuelle and Hervé Cuisine, was also discussed. Fruitful discussions with Air France and KLM revealed notable growth in bookings for Saint Martin, highlighting the island's appeal as a luxury destination. Air France emphasizes that the final destination of their passengers remains Saint-Martin, despite our hub status.

Following these enriching interactions, a marketing campaign is planned to boost the low season, with initiatives aimed at expanding Saint-Martin's footprint in the UK and Italian markets. Strategic discussions with our communications agency also took place to strengthen the attractiveness of Saint-Martin and stimulate sales of tourist products outside the high season, in close collaboration with hotels, restaurants and activities in order to offer attractive incentives to visitors. A meeting with Antoine Angeard and Christophe Marchais of ADN Tourisme paved the way for an advantageous platform for Saint-Martin, promising enormous opportunities to promote the destination. The role of ADN Tourisme in the development of tourism collective agreements and lobbying ministries was particularly highlighted. Saint-Martin is planning a notable participation in a major exchange event with tour operators and travel agencies organized by ADN Tourisme in 2025.

In conclusion, the Saint-Martin Tourist Office recognizes the importance of a more marked representation of its tourist attractions in Europe. Initiatives are being studied to launch awareness campaigns and ensure better inclusion of the island's tourism offerings, relying on the Tourist Information System (SIT), an essential tool for international promotion and awareness .

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/office-du-tourisme-la-presidente-valerie-damaseau-a-la-rencontre-de-nombreux-acteurs-du-tourisme-en-metropole/