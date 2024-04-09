TOURISM: Rainforest Adventures ready to host the opening ceremony of the SMART 2024 show | FAXINFO

The 16th edition of the annual St. Maarten / St. Martin Regional Show (SMART), will be held this year from April 8 to 11, 2024 at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort with a grand opening ceremony planned for this Monday evening at Rainforest Adventures.

“Although preparations for the opening ceremony are still kept secret, Rainforest Adventures is confident that this event and its cultural, natural and musical additions will make this Monday, April 8 a unique and unforgettable experience for visitors to the SMART show,” emphasizes Raul Gonzalez, general manager of Rainforest Adventures.

For this event, Rainforest Adventures is partnering with the famous "Emilio's Restaurant", as well as SMART organizers, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB), the Club of Tourism of Saint-Martin and the Saint-Martin Tourist Office.

Currently, visitors from Anguilla, Antigua, Austria, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Colombia, Curacao, Dominica, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, Saba, from Saint-Barthélemy, Saint-Eustache, Saint-Martin, Spain and the United States have confirmed their presence at the SMART show.

The 16th edition of SMART brings together tourism professionals from the region and beyond to discuss business opportunities with tourism businesses in the northeast Caribbean, highlighting the island's strengths through a renewed common formula exploring both sides of the island.

This year's edition of SMART will be held at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort & Convention Center from April 8 to 11, 2024. All information and forms regarding the show are available at SHTA.com/SMART.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the SHTA offices at +1-721-542-0108 or write to info@shta.com _AF

The program :

Monday April 8: Welcome day

9:00 a.m. – 16:00 p.m.: Registration (the SMART office is open all day at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort)

18:30 p.m. – 21:00 p.m.: Official opening ceremony at Rainforest Adventures

Tuesday April 9: Meeting day with the island

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: B2B Meetings (Day 1) at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort

12:15 p.m. – 17 p.m.: Lunch and activities highlighting the island

18:30 p.m. – 21:00 p.m.: Special dinner (for buyers, travel agents, journalists and guests)

Wednesday April 10: Business day

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. & 14:00 p.m. – 17:00 p.m.: B2B meetings (Day 2) at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Lunch at the hotel

18:30 p.m. – 22:00 p.m.: Mystery dinners at the island's best restaurants (for buyers, travel agents, journalists and guests)

Thursday, April 11: Island Exploration Day (for buyers, travel agents, journalists and guests)

9:00 a.m. – 17:00 p.m.: Island tour, lunches, site visits and excursions

18:30 p.m.-21 p.m.: Meeting evening with the director in various establishments.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-rainforest-adventures-pret-a-accueillir-la-ceremonie-douverture-du-salon-smart-2024/