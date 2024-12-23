TOURISM: Winair boosts Caribbean connectivity | FAXINFO

The St. Maarten Tourism Board participated in Winair’s inaugural ceremony at Princess Juliana International Airport last month, marking the launch of three new destinations from Sint Maarten: Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent.

These new connections strengthen connectivity between the Caribbean islands and facilitate travel for residents and visitors. Since November 15, they have contributed to the revitalization of regional and international tourism, while promoting the attractiveness of our region. Winair now offers 3 weekly flights between SXM and Barbados, with connections to Martinique and Dominica, and 2 weekly flights between SXM, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent, including connections between Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent. We welcome this initiative by Winair, which continues to play a key role in the development of tourism and economic exchanges in the Caribbean. _VX

To learn more about these new routes, Please contact the Local / Regional service of the Saint-Martin Tourist Office:

Grégoire DUMEL: g.dumel@st-martin.org, Narissa PAGE: n.page@st-martin.org, Néilleda DESIR: n.desir@st-martin.org

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-winair-dynamise-la-connectivite-caribeenne/