Tracking excessive speeding | FAXINFO

On the morning of Sunday August 13, 2023, the Saint-Martin gendarmerie set up a speed control in the Savane sector.

The check took place between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. last Sunday. On a section where the speed is limited to 50km / h, the police wanted to target drivers who do not respect this speed limit. The results recorded during this morning check are unequivocal and particularly worrying: 99km/h, 103km/h, 106km/h, 114km/h, 125km/h, 140km/h and 146km/h. Two drivers checked were under the influence of narcotics. All offenders were driving. The drivers no longer have a permit, withdrawn by the gendarmes. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/traque-aux-grands-exces-de-vitesse/