TRADITION / Grandiose parade in Marigot: the magic of carnival stronger than ever | FAXINFO

On Sunday March 2, the big adult parade transformed the streets of Marigot into a a real open-air spectacle. After uncertainties about its holding, this 2025 edition of the Saint Martin Carnival met all expectations and stood out for the high quality of its performances.

The big parade has carried away in its whirlwind the crowd that had come to encourage the five troops carnivalesque figures present for the occasion. With over a hundred dancers and musicians parading in ultra-colorful and sophisticated costumes, the show was on!

The parade left around 12:15 from the Agrément roundabout and traditionally went up Rue de Hollande before entering the heart of Marigot. The troops shone with their talent and the care given to their costumes. We can notably cite the association BE which paid tribute to the artist Ruby Bute, recently deceased, or even Hot'n Spicy, on the theme of “Carribean Vibz”, in a color fusion. Miss Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy 2025, Sasha Bique, was highlighted within the troupe Uforik Mas, in his green themed costume Wild Forest.

The event took place without any major incident, thanks to effective coordination between the police forces on both sides of the island, but also to the presence of young volunteers from the association of Rescuers AFPS 978. Hubert Fleming, head of the station, explains his role: "This year, the convoy is long, so there are 8 of us positioned along the entire procession. We act as an intermediary between the injured person and the emergency services. Fortunately, there are fewer and fewer incidents because we do a lot of prevention and first aid education."

Luciana Raspail, president of the Carnival committee, welcomes “ the involvement of the troops, who delivered a magnificent show despite late preparations and obtaining last minute sponsors ». A well-deserved success!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tradition-defile-grandiose-a-marigot-la-magie-du-carnaval-plus-forte-que-jamais/