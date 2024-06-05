TRAFFIC ARREST: Filming of the TV movie “Murders at SXM”: relevant information for motorists | FAXINFO

As part of the filming of the TV film “Murders in Saint-Martin” which began on June 3 and will continue until the 27th of this month, here are details of the temporary road closures as well as the traffic and parking bans. in the public domain:

the 1er June to June 19

The first seven parking spaces located at the height of the building “The West Indies” will be prohibited from any parking of motor vehicles and reserved for the film crew.

Tuesday June 04, 2024

Rue des Palourdes in Grand-Case will be temporarily closed intermittently to vehicle traffic Tuesday June 04, 2024 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.; the parking of any vehicle will be prohibited in the extension of the said street.

Rue des Ecoles in Grand-Case will be temporarily closed intermittently to vehicle traffic Tuesday June 04, 2024 from noon to 14 p.m.

Parking of any vehicle will be prohibited in the portion of Rue des Sauveteurs en Mer between the small street separating La Place du Kiosque du Front-de-Mer and the taxi rank. Tuesday June 04, 2024 at 20 p.m. to Wednesday June 05 at 18 p.m. as well as in the parking spaces parallel to the Place du Kiosque du Front-de-Mer in Marigot.

Wednesday June 05, 2024

Parking of any vehicle will be prohibited in parking spaces reserved for tourist buses (height of local restaurants on the sea side of the Market) on Wednesday June 05, 2024 from 5 a.m. to 20 p.m.

Thursday June 06, 2024

The streets Victor MAURASSE, Félix EBOUE, the Town Hall as well as the street located between the Hôtel de la Collectivité and the “Forum Caraibes” business will be closed to traffic. automobile on Thursday June 06, 2024 from 14 p.m. to 17 p.m.; three parking spaces in the area will be reserved for the film crew.

From Thursday June 20 to Friday June 21, 2024 :

All parking spaces located near the building “The West Indies » will be prohibited from all parking and reserved for the film crew from 5 a.m. to 19 p.m. from Thursday 20 to Friday June 21, 2024.

From Friday 21 to Saturday 22 June 2024

All parking spaces located near the building “The West Indies » will be prohibited from all parking and reserved for the film crew from 5 a.m. to 19 p.m. from Friday June 21 to Saturday June 22, 2024.

From Friday June 21 to Saturday June 27, 2024

The Galisbay carnival village site will be made available to the film crew for parking their vehicles from 5 a.m. to 19 p.m. from Friday June 21 to Saturday June 27, 2024.

Wednesday June 26, 2024 :

Five parking spaces located on Boulevard “Dr Hubert PETIT” opposite the restaurant “Le Plongeoir” will be reserved for the film crew from 5:30 a.m. to 17 p.m. on Wednesday January 26, 2024.

From Thursday June 27 to Saturday June 30, 2024 :

All parking spaces located near the building “The West Indies » will be prohibited from all parking and reserved for the film crew from 5 a.m. to 19 p.m. from Thursday 27 to Saturday June 30, 2024.

Swimming and water activities in Grand-Case:

Ban on part of the body of water in the bay of Grand-Case as part of the filming of the TV film “Murders in Saint-Martin” on:

Tuesday June 04, 2024 from 14 p.m. to 17 p.m.

Monday June 17, 2024 from 14 p.m. to 16 p.m.

