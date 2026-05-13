Traffic Disruption Along Cannegieter Street, Philipsburg Due to Road Works | Government of Sint Maarten

​Tuesday, May 12th, 2026- The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) hereby informs the general public that road repair works will be carried out tomorrow, Wednesday May 13th, 2026 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. along Cannegieter Street, Philipsburg, specifically from the intersection from Manzanilla Steeg to Codville Webster Street, including the section on N. Debrot Street in front of the Old Government Building area.

As a result of these works, temporary traffic disruptions can be expected in the abovementioned vicinity. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, follow all traffic signs and directions, and allow for additional travel time when traversing the area.

The works are being conducted as part of ongoing efforts to improve road conditions and enhance safety for all road users.

Key Information Recap

​Date: Wednesday, May 13th, 2026

Wednesday, May 13th, 2026 Time: 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Location: Cannegieter Street, Philipsburg and N. Debrot Street (infront of the old Government Building area)

Cannegieter Street, Philipsburg and N. Debrot Street (infront of the old Government Building area) Work Area: Manzanilla Steeg intersection to Codville Webster Street intersection

Manzanilla Steeg intersection to Codville Webster Street intersection Traffic Impact : Disruptions expected in the abovementioned work areas. No Road Closure in place.

: Disruptions expected in the abovementioned work areas. No Road Closure in place. Reminder: Motorists are urged to drive cautiously and follow traffic directions

The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation during the execution of these and all ongoing repair works. For more information please e-mail VROMI-InfrastructureSectionProjectCoordination@sintmaartengov.org.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Traffic-Disruption-Along-Cannegieter-Street-Philipsburg-Due-to-Road-Works.aspx