Traffic Diversion Measures for Regatta 2025 Events | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) hereby informs the public of the traffic management measures that will be implemented in connection with the upcoming Regatta 2025 events. These events are scheduled to take place from Thursday, March 6, to Sunday, March 9, at Port de Plaisance on Union Road. Due to the anticipated large crowds and evening performances, traffic flow in the Simpson Bay, Cole Bay, and surrounding areas will be significantly affected.

Traffic Impact and Advisory

Throughout the event, regular bridge openings will result in increased traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours. Taxi operators, tour bus services, and other road users transporting tourists to and from Philipsburg or Marigot are advised to plan their routes accordingly to mitigate delays during the afternoon hours.

To facilitate traffic management, KPSM will enforce the following measures on the final two evenings of the event (Saturday and Sunday):

Traffic Diversion on Union Road: Motorists traveling from the Kruithoff Roundabout towards Union Road will be required to proceed to the roundabout at the gas station near the Causeway in order to access Port de Plaisance. Direct entry from Union Road will not be permitted, as the central section of the roadway leading into the premises will be barricaded. As a result, vehicles will be unable to make a left turn into Port de Plaisance from Union Road.

Alternative Routes: Motorists traveling towards Marigot are strongly encouraged to utilize alternative routes via Lowlands or French Quarter to circumvent traffic congestion on Union Road.

Strict Enforcement at the Gas Station Roundabout: Officers will closely monitor and take enforcement action against motorists who attempt to use the gas station as an illegal shortcut to access Union Road. Such behavior exacerbates congestion and will not be tolerated.

Deployment of Police Bike Patrols: KPSM will deploy officers on bicycles at key locations to assist with traffic management and to ensure compliance with the established regulations.

Parking Enforcement During After-parties: Following the evening shows at Port de Plaisance, various after-parties events will take place at designated locations across the island, known as the Green Zones. KPSM officers will be present in these high-traffic areas to enforce parking regulations where applicable, ensuring that parking violations do not contribute to additional congestion and circulation issues.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges all motorists to comply with these measures, which have been implemented in the interest of maintaining a smooth and orderly flow of traffic. Furthermore, the public is strongly advised to refrain from parking along the roadside on the Union road, as this will further impede circulation. Motorists must also adhere to the instructions provided by police officers on duty.

KPSM appreciates the cooperation of all road users and encourages patience, vigilance, and adherence to all traffic directives. These measures are designed to enhance public safety and ensure a well-coordinated transportation flow during Regatta 2025.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Traffic-Diversion-Measures-for-Regatta-2025-Events.aspx