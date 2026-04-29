Traffic Measures and Safety Guidelines – Grand Carnival Parade 2026 | Government of Sint Maarten

​The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) hereby informs the general public of the upcoming Grand Carnival Parade, scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The parade is set to commence at approximately 12:00 PM (noon) and will follow the route outlined below:

Starting on L.B. Scott Road, continuing onto Bush Road, Nisbeth Road, Percy Labega Street, Longwall Road, and Front Street, then proceeding via W.G. Buncamper Road, Freedom Fighters Roundabout, W.J.A. Nisbeth Road, and Soualiga Road, before concluding at the Festival Village.

In connection with this major event, temporary road closures will be in effect along the parade route and surrounding areas. KPSM strongly advises all motorists to plan ahead and make use of alternative routes to avoid delays and congestion.

Special attention is drawn to scooter and motorcycle riders, who are reminded to strictly adhere to police instructions. Riders must refrain from entering or riding within the parade, as this poses a risk to public safety and disrupts the orderly flow of both the parade and vehicular traffic.

KPSM personnel will be actively deployed throughout the event to ensure the safety and security of all participants and spectators. The cooperation of the public is essential in maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the community and encourages all to celebrate responsibly.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Traffic-Measures-and-Safety-Guidelines-Grand-Carnival-Parade-2026.aspx