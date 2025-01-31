TRAIL: Hiking differently with Dream Of Trail | FAXINFO

On Friday, January 24, late in the afternoon, about ten walkers of all ages responded to the call of the Dream Of Trail association for a new outing of the Family Trail. The proposed route led the participants to the ascent of the "Water Tank" of Concordia, before joining the ridges towards Colombier.

Arriving at the summit, at the foot of an imposing gray Mapou, the hikers were able to admire a breathtaking view of Pic Paradis.

This trail, accessible to all with good preparation, allows you to reach this summit by continuing the walk with suitable equipment and minimal physical condition.

Next meeting : this Friday January 31

The Dream Of Trail association invites families to a new walk which will take a little height along the coast, for a difficulty level of 3 out of 5.

Departure is at 17:10pm from the Friar's Bay Beach Café car park. Mandatory equipment for a walk in good conditions: sneakers, water, a small snack and a torch or headlamp, including for children.

The Family Trail walks are open to all. If, after a first discovery outing, you would like to join the association to walk regularly, you just need to become a member (€25 per year and per family) via the following link https://urls.fr/6-W6FR or via the attached QR code. _VX

Info: 0690 220 365

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/trail-randonner-autrement-avec-dream-of-trail/