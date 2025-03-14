TRAIL: Sporty walk along the coast with Dream of Trail | FAXINFO

Attention nature and sports lovers! This Friday, March 14, the Dream of Trail association invites you to join us for an outing along the Chemin des Douaniers, starting from the Port de Galisbay roundabout.

The meeting point is set for 17:10 p.m., with a departure time of 17:15 p.m. For 1 hours, participants will progress on a medium+ level course, rated 30/3,5.

To fully enjoy the experience, remember to bring sneakers, a lamp, a water bottle and some snacks.

Founded in 2014 by trail enthusiasts, Dream of Trail offers supervised outings every week, combining sport and nature discovery.

Affiliated with the French Athletics Federation, the association prides itself on providing professional coaching in a friendly atmosphere. Ready to take on the challenge? See you later! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/trail-balade-sportive-sur-le-littoral-avec-dream-of-trail/