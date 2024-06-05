TRAINING: Sciences Po Paris partner of the Saint-Martin School of Public Management! | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin and its Management School are entering into a partnership with Sciences Po Paris by signing a framework agreement for the management of management and leadership training, starting in September 2024.

It is within the framework of a public call for tenders that the Community selected the Sciences Po Paris school to provide training in the field of operational and strategic management within the School of Public Management (EMP ) of Saint-Martin. The call for tender was essentially focused on the proposed teaching methodology, the quality of the speakers and the proposed training program, the innovation of the services and teaching methods, as well as the group's monitoring and support process. of trainees, in the training course and this, for each promotion, with assessment and feedback for each promotion.

The objective of the training provided to executives from the Community and outside is to build inclusive management, a major issue in the quest for effective leadership. The objective of the courses provided by Sciences Po is to teach participants to mobilize collective intelligence to increase their leadership and the performance of their management. This involves using inclusive techniques to create new management solutions.

The first promotion of the EMP is currently in training for 4 days per month. She will begin classes with Sciences Po next September, until the end of the training in March 2025.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/formation-sciences-po-paris-partenaire-de-lecole-du-management-public-de-saint-martin/