TRAINING: Six young people in audiovisual journalism Master Class at IOTV | FAXINFO

The local television channel IOTV organized an introductory Master Class to the profession of audiovisual journalist at the end of October.

The objective of this project, carried out by IOTV with the financial support of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin through the means agreement which binds them, is to create vocations and, following appropriate studies, a pool of local journalists.

The 3rd vice-president of the COM, Dominique Louisy and the Territorial Advisor Martine Beldor in charge of professional training, support this project and went to the closing of the training, last Thursday, October 26, in order to present the certificates of end of the internship and to encourage young people to continue on this path.

The two elected officials were pleasantly surprised by the quality of the reports produced by the interns after only two days of work, with no prior experience. Young people with promising potential.

Loïc Lagoutte, manager of IOTV, wishes to develop the concept of the Master Class to allow other young people to benefit from this initiation. An enriching transmission of knowledge for the region.

The Community and IOTV plan to organize a new Master Class, this time joint with the Communication department of the Community, in the first half of 2024.

Congratulations to the six young people from the October 2023 session, who revealed great skills for the profession and captivating reporting subjects.

