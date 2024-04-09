UNUSUAL “Dragon Ball”: an amusement park dedicated to the cult manga will be created in Saudi Arabia | FAXINFO

Ironically, it was a month after the death of Akira Toriyama, its creator, that a pharaonic project entirely dedicated to Dragon Ball was announced: the first amusement park in the world inspired by the world of the famous manga and Japanese anime must indeed be built in a (future) city in Saudi Arabia dedicated to leisure.

As is customary for tourist megaprojects in the Saudi kingdom, neither the overall cost nor the opening date of this 500.000m² amusement park have been specified by the promoter of this colossal project. We just know that the park will include seven different areas from the Dragon Ball universe, around thirty attractions as well as hotels and restaurants and that it will be built in Qiddiya, near the capital Riyadh, according to a press release from Qiddiya Investment Company (also published by the Japanese studio Toei Animation, producer of the franchise's cartoons). The new city of Qiddiya is one of the most disproportionate projects of the “Vision 2030” program, which Saudi Arabia set up to develop the tourism industry on its territory and reduce the great dependence of its economy on hydrocarbons. . Qiddiya will eventually host several other theme parks, sports facilities and cultural venues. Construction work on the city began in 2019 but its completion date is not known… As a reminder, Dragon Ball, one of the best-selling manga of all time, gave birth to countless animated series, movies and video games. It narrates the adventures of Son Goku, a martial arts prodigy in search of seven crystal balls to protect the Earth from evil enemies. Kamé Hamé Ha!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/insolite-dragon-ball-un-parc-dattractions-consacre-au-manga-culte-va-etre-cree-en-arabie-saoudite/