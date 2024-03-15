VISIT: The port of Galisbay opens its doors this Saturday March 16 | FAXINFO

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 15 p.m., Open Port Day promises a unique immersion in the heart of the port of Marigot.

The public is invited to go behind the scenes of the port establishment in order to learn more about its operation as well as the project to extend the port of Galisbay during this day organized as part of the preliminary consultation. Another opportunity that is not missed, on the same day, the Gunilla, a three-masted steel-hulled barque built in Sweden in 1940 which was the largest Swedish sailboat before the launch of the Gotheborg in 2004. 60 meters long, the ship will be docked from 10 a.m. this Saturday March 16 at the port of Galisbay. Visitors will have the opportunity to board the training vessel which has undergone a significant restoration and refit to meet current security needs and its new function as a training boat with a crew of 11 supervising more than 40 elderly apprentice sailors. from 16 to 19 years old. The open days of the port of Galisbay will begin at 9 a.m., with free entry. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/visite-le-port-de-galisbay-ouvre-ses-portes-ce-samedi-16-mars/