Voices Over Violence team signs contract to tackle youth gun violence | Government of Sint Maarten

​PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (May 21, 2026) – The Voices Over Violence (VOV) intervention team has signed a team contract, marking the transition from planning to implementation of a coordinated initiative to address the root causes of firearm-related violence among youth aged 15 to 21 on Sint Maarten.

Developed through the Dutch Caribbean Field Lab, a Kingdom-wide programme commissioned by the OM Carib, Voices Over Violence brings together seven institutions: the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten, Judicial and Institutional Services (J&IS), the Customs Department, the Department of Social Development, the Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), the Voice of the Youth St. Maarten Foundation, and the St. Maarten Youth Brigade.

The signed contract reflects each participating organisation’s commitment to the 100-day intervention and to working collaboratively toward long-term solutions.

“The lives of our young people are being stolen by gun violence,” said Debbie Richardson, President of the Voice of the Youth St. Maarten Foundation. “Voices Over Violence is taking a different approach by addressing the underlying causes and involving young people directly in shaping the solutions.”

At the heart of the initiative is a 12-week youth-led innovation challenge. Nine selected at-risk youth will serve as paid consultants, each receiving a monthly stipend of US $400 to develop practical solutions to gun violence and youth crime.

Their recommendations will help shape the creation of a permanent Youth Empowerment Hub, a safe space where young people can access mentorship, skills training and positive opportunities.

The team is currently on Day 70 of its 100-day challenge, which began on March 13, 2026, at the conclusion of the Field Lab in Curaçao. Final recommendations will be presented on June 20, 2026.

During the April 25 working session, the team also finalized participant selection criteria, mentor recruitment, stakeholder outreach and sponsorship strategies, and a detailed action plan with assigned responsibilities and deadlines.

Initial funding has been secured through the LIEC Field Lab in the Netherlands and the Ministry of Justice Crime Fund, with support from the Minister of Justice. Additional public and private sector partnerships are being pursued to support the programme’s long-term sustainability.

About Voices Over Violence

Voices Over Violence is a multi-stakeholder initiative focused on reducing youth-involved gun violence and empowering young people to become part of the solution. The programme aims to achieve a 30 percent reduction in youth-involved violent gun crime and a 20 percent increase in the number of young people who report feeling safe without firearms within 12 months.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Voices-Over-Violence-team-signs-contract-to-tackle-youth-gun-violence.aspx