VROMI BIDS FAREWELL TO HOUSING FOUNDATION CHAIR | Government of Sint Maarten

The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) Mr. Patrice Gumbs convened a special meeting of his Cabinet and the Secretary General with The Sint Maarten Housing Foundation to discuss the organization’s strategic direction and to bid farewell to Ms. Kimberly Meyers. The mandate of Ms. Meyers, who had taken on the role of Chair of the Supervisory Board just over a year ago, came to end today February 4th. The meeting marked the finalization of a strategic agenda, centered on strengthening collaboration between government and the Foundation to better address the housing and social development needs of Sint Maarten’s residents.

"With this new calendar year, we are truly focused on approaching the social aspect and development in a more strategic way," Kimberly Meyers, stated. "Our discussions have centered on how we can better align government and Foundation views and really accommodate what the need is for the island. This collaborative approach will ensure that we’re not just building homes, but building stronger communities." Kimberly continued.

The Foundation reiterated their commitment to approaching the social aspects of housing and development in a more comprehensive and coordinated manner, ensuring that efforts align seamlessly with government priorities and address the evolving needs of the island. This renewed strategic focus emphasizes partnership and community impact as central pillars of the Foundation’s mission moving forward.

The Ministry of VROMI extends its sincere gratitude to Ms. Meyers for her dedicated service and the significant contributions she has made in support of the foundation and the government’s housing goals and community development on Sint Maarten.

"We are deeply grateful for Kimberly’s service to the Foundation," said Minister Patrice Gumbs of VROMI. "In her very short period, Ms. Meyers worked to professionalize and strengthen the board and its functionality, during a time of great challenge within the foundation. Her insights and her team’s strategic approach very much facilitated the strong working relationship that we experienced with both the supervisory board and the management. I wish her well and continued success in all her future endeavors."

###

Pictured, left to right:

Secretary General of VROMI, Kenson Plaisimond

Board Member of the Housing Foundation, Selvyn Merkman

Board Member of the Housing Foundation, Sharina Casseus

Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs

Chairlady of the Housing Foundation Board, Kimberly Meyers

Technical Director, Telston Bell

Chief of Staff; Cabinet VROMI, Luciano Nicholls​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/VROMI-BIDS-FAREWELL-TO-HOUSING-FOUNDATION-CHAIR.aspx