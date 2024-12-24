VROMI BOOTH ADDRESSES BACKLOG, DRAWS PUBLIC APPRECIATION | Government of Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG – The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and
Infrastructure (VROMI) reports a positive outcome from its participation in Philipsburg
Becomes Magical on December 21st and 22nd at Cyrus Wathey Square.
Over the two-day event, the VROMI Booth attracted a steady flow of visitors who engaged with
ministry representatives on a variety of topics. Attendees received updates on key projects,
inquired about permit applications and long lease requests, and took advantage of the opportunity
to have their questions addressed directly by VROMI staff.
The Permits Department handled 51 inquiries for status updates, 15 general questions, and the
Domain Department (long lease) addressed 30 requests. Additionally the Ministry addressed
questions on other VROMI-related issues including drainage, garbage, and sewage. This high
level of engagement highlights the value of direct interaction between the ministry and the
public.
The Ministry extends its appreciation to the public for their participation and acknowledges the
efforts of its staff members, who were instrumental in ensuring the booth’s success.
Acting Head of Domain Affairs Francisca Smith remarked, “Over the weekend, we had many
people reach out with questions and concerns about their requests, and it was great to be able to
address them. Many expressed enthusiasm for the one-on-one opportunity and left feeling very
satisfied with the resolution.” Acting Head of Permits Malaika York expressed her happiness
with the turnout and the hosting of more events like this in future.
Minister Patrice Gumbs reiterated the Ministry commitment to fostering transparency and
accessibility in its operations and looks forward to continuing engagement with the community
Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/VROMI-BOOTH-ADDRESSES-BACKLOG,-DRAWS-PUBLIC–APPRECIATION.aspx
