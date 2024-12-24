VROMI BOOTH ADDRESSES BACKLOG, DRAWS PUBLIC APPRECIATION | Government of Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG – The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and

Infrastructure (VROMI) reports a positive outcome from its participation in Philipsburg

Becomes Magical on December 21st and 22nd at Cyrus Wathey Square.

Over the two-day event, the VROMI Booth attracted a steady flow of visitors who engaged with

ministry representatives on a variety of topics. Attendees received updates on key projects,

inquired about permit applications and long lease requests, and took advantage of the opportunity

to have their questions addressed directly by VROMI staff.

The Permits Department handled 51 inquiries for status updates, 15 general questions, and the

Domain Department (long lease) addressed 30 requests. Additionally the Ministry addressed

questions on other VROMI-related issues including drainage, garbage, and sewage. This high

level of engagement highlights the value of direct interaction between the ministry and the

public.

The Ministry extends its appreciation to the public for their participation and acknowledges the

efforts of its staff members, who were instrumental in ensuring the booth’s success.

Acting Head of Domain Affairs Francisca Smith remarked, “Over the weekend, we had many

people reach out with questions and concerns about their requests, and it was great to be able to

address them. Many expressed enthusiasm for the one-on-one opportunity and left feeling very

satisfied with the resolution.” Acting Head of Permits Malaika York expressed her happiness

with the turnout and the hosting of more events like this in future.

Minister Patrice Gumbs reiterated the Ministry commitment to fostering transparency and

accessibility in its operations and looks forward to continuing engagement with the community

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/VROMI-BOOTH-ADDRESSES-BACKLOG,-DRAWS-PUBLIC–APPRECIATION.aspx